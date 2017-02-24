BRIEF-Trikomsel Pte updates noteholders on restructuring process of Trikomsel Oke Tbk
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk
Feb 24 Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a Internet tech service firm, an asset management firm and a financial service unit with registered capital of 20 million yuan respectively
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF RUB 3.48 PER SHARE FOR 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rbTpWC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)