BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
(Refiles to fix "Further company coverage")
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y at 430.5 million yuan ($62.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oBmszK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.