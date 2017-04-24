(Corrects currency to dollar from yuan in second bullet)

April 24 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan (pretax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

* It will use $8 million to set up a wholly owned investment subsidiary in Hong Kong

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j3sOKE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)