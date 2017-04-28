April 28 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 10 million yuan to 17 million yuan in FY 2017 H1 versus net profit at 11.2 million yuan in FY 2016 H1

