May 1 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net profit at 178.3 million yuan to 278.3 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 121.2 million yuan year ago

* Says improved performance in core businesses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xqi75K

