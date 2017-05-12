(Updates with more)

May 12 Grieg Seafood Asa:

* Q1 ebit before adjustment nok 131 mln (rtrs poll nok 164 mln) vs NOK 214 mln in Q1 2016

* Q1 revenues 1 422 mln, reflecting a 12 pct change compared with same period in 2016

* Low harvest volume (8 552 tons in Q1 vs. rtrs poll 8 339 tons) in three regions, as planned in order to boost sea production, increases costs per kilo in Q1

* Harvest volume in q2 2017 is expected to be 18 000 tons

* Expected harvest volume of 70 000 tons in 2017 is maintained

* In a global perspective, there are expectations of limited supply-side growth in the salmon market

* In a global perspective, there are expectations of limited supply-side growth in the salmon market

* There is strong underlying demand for salmon and good prices are therefore expected in 2017