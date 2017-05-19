BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
(Corrects March-quarter net sales and comparison figures in second bullet, after company corrects its statement)
May 19 Jay Shree Tea And Industries Ltd
* March quarter net loss 417.9 million rupees versus loss 337.2 million rupees a year ago
* March quarter net sales 1.31 billion rupees versus 1.35 billion rupees a year ago
* Recommended dividend of 10 percent per share Source text - bit.ly/2qA8K4P Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body