BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment secures development opportunity in Basel region
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
(Refiles with correct link)
May 24 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
* Says says it receives warning, fine and confiscation of income from securities regulator for violation of regulations
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rQ03BK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy reached a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveiled a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.