Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
LOTOS, MOL
Hungarian oil company MOL, Russian TNK-BP and two other groups have been shortlisted to buy Poland's stake in refiner Lotos, but are unlikely to make their offers before the Nov. 16 deadline, writes Puls Biznesu, citing unnamed sources.
BANK PEKAO
Poland's top corporate lender controlled by Italy's UniCredit, reports a 16-percent earnings growth in the third quarter, beating expectations thanks to a rise in revenues from interest-bearing assets.
JSW
European Union's top coking coal producer, reports a 3-percent rise in third quarter earnings, in line with expectations, thanks to a stronger U.S. currency, which boosted its income from dollar-denominated coal sales.
PGE
Poland's top utility reports a 12 percent jump in third-quarter earnings thanks to higher output and energy prices, as well as several acquisitions, but the bottom line was slightly smaller than expected.
CBANK
Poland's central bank will not hesitate to conduct further interventions in the foreign exchange markets to limit speculation, its head is quoted on Monday as saying.
ASSECO POLAND Eastern Europe's top software maker reports a smaller-than-expected 2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit after its high-yielding contract for Poland's top bank PKO BP came to an end.
EMPERIA
Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners and Penta Investments have both bid for Polish retailer Emperia's store chain Stokrotka, with Mid Europa offering more, two sources close to the transaction told Reuters.
MONEY SUPPLY
Poland's central bank releases M3 money supply data for October at 1300 GMT.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
