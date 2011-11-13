By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW Nov 13 Germany's DZ Bank wants to be sure its remaining Greek debt will be safe after a proposed 50 percent haircut as part of the country's debt restructuring deal, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

Eurozone leaders last month agreed that private banks and insurers would voluntarily accept a 50 percent writedown to reduce Greece's debt load as part of broader measures to support Athens and stave off a euro zone collapse.

Wolfgang Kirsch, the head Germany's fifth-largest lender by total assets, told Reuters that DZ Bank wanted to be sure that its remaining debt was safe.

"That is the condition under which we would see the haircut – that the rest of the other 50 percent are in a safe haven," he said.

DZ Bank had the fourth-largest exposure to Greek government bonds among German banks at the end 2010.

It wrote down the value of its 731 million euros ($1 billion) in Greek sovereign bonds by 243 million euros in the first half of the year.

Writedowns on Greek sovereign debt, higher funding costs and a worsening economic outlook could challenge German banks although they have become more resilient to such problems, the Bundesbank said on Thursday. [ID:nL5E7MA13G]

Kirsch, who spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Moscow late on Saturday, said the timing for a Greek debt haircut should be set after the country's new government is formed.

The EU, wary of broken promises from Athens, has demanded that Greek leaders give written promises that they will meet their obligations under the bailout deal.

Kirsch added that he personally does not expect Greece to exit the euro zone, as that would be "the worst choice" for Athens with a "very dangerous" contagion effect for the rest part of the common currency area.

"Nobody is prepared for such an exit scenario. All that I have heard and understood is a strong will of the European community to use ... this power of the market that the euro zone can been kept together in a way we have seen in the past."

($1 = 0.728 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt, writing by Katya Golubkova)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com)(+7 495 775 1242)) Keywords: DZBANK/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.