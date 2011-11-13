LONDON Nov 13 British life insurer Legal & General has made an approach for fund supermarket Cofunds but could be usurped by private equity house Bridgepoint, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

L&G, which already owns a 25 percent stake in Cofunds, wants to build out its fund platform, the newspaper said. A deal could value the Cofunds business at 200 million pounds ($322 million).

Bridgepoint, which owns clothing retailer Fat Face and sandwich chain Pret A Manger, has also indicated its desire to speak to Cofunds' board, the paper said, without citing sources.

L&G could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Myles Neligan; Editingn by David Cowell)