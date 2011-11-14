CAIRO Nov 14 The executive chairman of
Orascom Telecom, Khaled Bichara, will step down from
his post at the end of 2011 and the board has yet to elect a new
chairman, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Bichara, who said he planned to "pursue new business
opportunities", will continue his responsibilitiies as executive
chairman until the end of December.
"In due course, the board will elect the new chairman of the
board," the company said without giving a timeframe.
Bichara also holds the post of chief operating officer of
Russia's Vimpelcom, which bought Orascom's parent
company in a $6 billion deal in April. It was not immediately
clear if he would also be leaving that post.
(Writing by Edmund Blair)