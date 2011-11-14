DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland's central bank has turned down the government's offer of powers to force banks to pass on European Central Bank interest rate cuts to mortgage holders, the Irish Times reported on Monday.

The government last week threatened to introduce legislation to force lenders to pass on the cuts, saying it would only act if the central bank asked it to do so.

Local lenders have been increasing rates on standard variable rate mortgages amid losses from fixed-rate mortgages and those tied to the ECB rate, a trend the government said was pushing mortgage holders into arrears.

Financial Regulator Matthew Elderfield, whose office is part of the central bank, on Friday sent a letter to the prime minister to say he did not think it was appropriate for the central bank take on the power to set retail interest rates, the report said.

Elderfield said the issue could be addressed through the central bank's wider engagement with lenders. A lack of competition in the sector was contributing to the problem, but that was an issue for the competition authority, the letter said.

Allied Irish Banks has agreed to pass on the ECB's last 0.25 percentage point rate cut, while Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank have told the government they do not intend to pass it on.

A spokeswoman for the central bank said she could not confirm the content of the letter. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dan Lalor)