DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland's central bank has
turned down the government's offer of powers to force banks to
pass on European Central Bank interest rate cuts to mortgage
holders, the Irish Times reported on Monday.
The government last week threatened to introduce legislation
to force lenders to pass on the cuts, saying it would only act
if the central bank asked it to do so.
Local lenders have been increasing rates on standard
variable rate mortgages amid losses from fixed-rate mortgages
and those tied to the ECB rate, a trend the government said was
pushing mortgage holders into arrears.
Financial Regulator Matthew Elderfield, whose office is part
of the central bank, on Friday sent a letter to the prime
minister to say he did not think it was appropriate for the
central bank take on the power to set retail interest rates, the
report said.
Elderfield said the issue could be addressed through the
central bank's wider engagement with lenders. A lack of
competition in the sector was contributing to the problem, but
that was an issue for the competition authority, the letter
said.
Allied Irish Banks has agreed to pass on the ECB's
last 0.25 percentage point rate cut, while Bank of Ireland
and Ulster Bank have told the government
they do not intend to pass it on.
A spokeswoman for the central bank said she could not
confirm the content of the letter.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dan Lalor)