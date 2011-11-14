PARIS Nov 14 French gas and power workers will stage a strike on November 17 which may involve electricity capacity cuts to demand higher wages, a CGT union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

"The union is calling for a strike between 0200 GMT and 2200 GMT on Thursday," the spokesman said. "Power capacity cuts may take place but we are not able to give a precise estimate," he added.

Strikes in the French power sector on Oct. 11 and Sept. 22 did not lead to cuts in electricity output capacity and the number of workers downing tools was marginal. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)