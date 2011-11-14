Nov 14 One in 10 adults will have diabetes
by 2030, posing a huge challenge to healthcare systems around
the world, according to a report on Monday.
The number of people living with the disease is expected to
soar to 552 million by 2030 -- equating to three new cases every
10 seconds -- up from 366 million in 2011, unless urgent action
is taken, the International Diabetes Federation said.
The vast majority of diabetics have Type 2 disease -- the
kind linked to poor diet, obesity and lack of exercise -- and
the problem is spreading as people in the developing world adopt
more Western lifestyles.
Diabetics have inadequate blood sugar control, which can
lead to serious complications like heart disease and stroke,
damage to the kidneys or nerves, and to blindness. Worldwide
deaths from the disease are now running at 4.6 million a year.
"In every country and in every community worldwide, we are
losing the battle against this cruel and deadly disease," said
Jean Claude Mbanya, president of the federation, which
represents over 200 national associations.
Many older classes of diabetes drugs are now available as
cheap generics, but global drugmakers -- including Sanofi
, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk -- aim
to introduce new classes of drugs that could further extend
treatment options.
Global sales of diabetes medicines totaled $35 billion last
year and could rise to as much as $48 billion by 2015, according
to research firm IMS Health, driven by increased prevalence and
treatment, especially in countries such as China, India, Mexico
and Brazil.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)