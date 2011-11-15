MILAN Nov 15 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
UNICREDIT
UniCredit's Chief Executive said on Monday he expected most
of the bank's shareholders to underwrite the bank's planned
capital increase.
* FINMECCANICA
Italy's biggest defence company Finmeccanica said on Tuesday
it will sell assets to the tune of about 1 billion euros to
restructure its asset portfolio and cut debt.
* UBI BANCA
The bank said on Tuesday it posted a net profit of 182.7
million euros in the first nine months.
* MEDIASET
The Italian media group and other shareholders of Dutch
company Endemol have around one month more to talk to Endemol
creditors to try and avoid losing control of the television
production company, a source close to the situation told Reuters
on Monday.
ATLANTIA
Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Monday it had
bought a further 10 percent stake in Brazil's Triangulo do Sol
for about 29.1 million euros taking its overall stake to 80
percent.
BANCO POPOLARE
The bank said a meeting of the convertible bondholders had
been called on December 16 to vote on the full conversion of the
2010-2014 bond.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)