MILAN Nov 15 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

UNICREDIT

UniCredit's Chief Executive said on Monday he expected most of the bank's shareholders to underwrite the bank's planned capital increase. * FINMECCANICA

Italy's biggest defence company Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it will sell assets to the tune of about 1 billion euros to restructure its asset portfolio and cut debt. * UBI BANCA

The bank said on Tuesday it posted a net profit of 182.7 million euros in the first nine months.

* MEDIASET

The Italian media group and other shareholders of Dutch company Endemol have around one month more to talk to Endemol creditors to try and avoid losing control of the television production company, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Monday.

ATLANTIA

Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Monday it had bought a further 10 percent stake in Brazil's Triangulo do Sol for about 29.1 million euros taking its overall stake to 80 percent.

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank said a meeting of the convertible bondholders had been called on December 16 to vote on the full conversion of the 2010-2014 bond.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)