DUBLIN Nov 15 A more "normalized" funding
environment is needed for Bank of Ireland to pass on
European Central Bank interest rate cuts to customers on
variable rate mortgages, U.S. billionaire and shareholder in the
Irish bank, Wilbur Ross, told Reuters.
Bank of Ireland's refusal to pass on the ECB's
recent quarter of a percent rate cut has put Chief Executive
Richie Boucher on a collision course with Prime Minister Enda
Kenny and the country's central bank.
Ross, who owns 9 percent of Bank of Ireland, said late on
Monday that the lender's high funding costs made it difficult to
pass on the ECB rate cut.
"I can assure you that Richie Boucher is well aware of the
need for responsible pricing of loans and also is aware that
lower rates make it easier for borrowers to remain current in
their payments," U.S.-based Ross said in response to questions
emailed by Reuters.
"High funding costs are hopefully a temporary phenomenon."
"In a more normalized environment it would become easier to
synchronize interest rate spreads with changes in rates charged
by ECB."
Ireland's government has spent nearly 63 billion euros ($89
billion) propping up its banks after a disastrous binge on
property and Bank of Ireland's refusal to pass on the rate cut
has angered taxpayers and the political establishment.
Boucher has more room to resist such pressure given that
Bank of Ireland, unlike the rest of its domestic peers, is not
under state control.
Ross and other North American investors spent 1.1 billion
euros on Bank of Ireland over the summer giving them a combined
stake of 35 percent and capping the state's shareholding at 15
percent.
The investment also shored up the position of Boucher, who
was previously seen as a prime target for government plans to
purge banks' boards of members appointed before the financial
crisis struck in September 2008.
Despite a huge infusion of capital on the back of an
European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout, Ireland's
banks' return to profitability is hampered by sky-high funding
costs. Local lenders have been increasing rates on standard
variable mortgages to compensate for losses on tracker mortgages
that automatically follow changes in the ECB rate.
Bank of Ireland warned last week that a prolonged period of
low interest rates could hamper any further improvement in its
profit margins.
