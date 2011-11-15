(Adds detail on Asian demand, quotes)

ROME Nov 15 Germany's decision to shut its nuclear power plants will drive rising European demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) as energy shortfalls emerge in the coming years, an executive with Qatari producer Rasgas said on Tuesday.

"We think LNG demand in Europe will continue to grow, especially with the nuclear shutdowns in Germany," Rasgas marketing and shipping executive Khalid Sultan Al-Kuwari said at an LNG industry event in Rome.

"From our perspective, we remain committed to (supplying) Europe," he said.

Germany's voluntary exit from atomic energy has not yet impacted demand for gas, while Japan's enforced withdrawal since the earthquake and tsunami in March has had profound consequences for global LNG demand.

Spot prices have rocketed more than 50 percent since Japan closed a number of nuclear plants and shifted to gas, cutting off some supplies to Europe, where ample pipeline supplies and an economic slowdown have cut demand by about 7 percent from last year's level.

Al-Kuwari indicated that Asian customers would take top priority, however.

"India and China are seeing rising demand, while in Korea and Taiwan demand has rebounded from 2008 recession levels," he said.

India, the producer's biggest long-term customers by volume, consumed 29 percent more LNG in the first half of the year compared with the previous period, he said.

"And we expect double 2008 demand by 2015," he added.

The world's biggest LNG exporter said its moratorium on expanding production will remain pending a review in 2014.