LJUBLJANA Nov 15 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol posted group net profit of 36.2 million euros ($49.0 million) for January to September, up 2 percent compared to the same period last year.

Sales of oil products rose by 16 percent to 1.9 billion euros, it said on Tuesday, adding that business conditions remain difficult due to poor payment discipline and lots of bankruptcies in Slovenia.

Shares of Petrol, which operates some 448 filling stations in Slovenia, croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro, closed 0.32 percent higher on Tuesday at 159 euros before the results were released, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.09 percent. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)