ZLOTY
The zloty is trading within an acceptable range, but should
be stronger based on its fundamentals, the deputy head of the
central bank was quoted on Wednesday as saying.
EURO
Prime Minister Donald Tusk may announce that he will seek to
enter the ERM-2 mechanism, a corridor to an eventual euro
membership, during the government's new term, writes Gazeta
Wyborcza, citing an unnamed source.
RATES
Poland's central bank will likely keep rates steady until
the second half of next year because of the uncertain economic
conditions, one of its rate setters said.
INFLATION
Poland's central bank should keep rates unchanged as long as
uncertainly over economic growth and inflation remains
domestically and globally, one of its rate setters told Reuters.
