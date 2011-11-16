(Adds details)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Nov 16 UniCredit (CRDI.MI) will ask the European Central Bank at a meeting on Wednesday to increase access to ECB borrowing for Italian banks, a source close to the bank said, highlighting funding concerns among the country's lenders.

Italian banks have increased their reliance on the ECB for cheaper funding since the summer as the euro zone's third biggest economy was sucked ever deeper into the region's debt crisis and its lenders faced sharply higher refinancing costs.

According to the latest Bank of Italy data for the month of October, ECB funding to Italian banks rose to 111.3 billion euros ($150 billion). Total borrowing stood at 41.3 billion euros in June.

In comments confirmed by a spokesman, UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told Corriere della Sera daily he would ask the ECB, also on behalf of smaller Italian banks, "to extend the access to ECB liquidity by widening the type of collateral offered."

Ghizzoni's visit to Frankfurt for the Euro Finance Week meeting of central bankers, regulators and banking executives, comes two days after Italy's largest bank by assets unveiled a 7.5 billion euros rights issue after booking 9.8 billion euros of writedowns in the third quarter.

Ghizzoni has announced a major shake-up of the bank's businesses to refocus it on retail and corporate operations, shrinking the volatile investment banking unit in the hope of reviving and stabilising profits.

He also said that the bank would turn to medium to long-term wholesale and retail funding for its refinancing needs, a choice due to the fact Italian banks have effectively been shut off of the short-term wholesale market because of the sovereign crisis.

Analysts have reacted skeptically to the plan, with many describing it as too ambitious in the face of a worsening economic outlook. Several also pointed out that the bank's funding re-mix strategy was very costly.

In a sign of growing funding strains on traditional refinancing channels, UniCredit's net negative interbank position at the end of September rose to 67 billion euros, from 44 billion in the previous quarter, said Cheuvreux analyst Silvia Benzi.

"Going forward, this funding mix is barely sustainable, particularly in a context in which regulators are pushing for a more balanced funding structure," she said in a report.

The ECB has tweaked its collateral rules several times since the beginning of the financial crisis. In September it said it would make some assets eligible and limit the use of other instruments, in a move that analysts said represented a net loosening of its rules.

The central bank has in place exemptions for Greek, Portuguese and Irish government debt, saying they will accept it as collateral even though they are rated below triple-B level, which is otherwise their minimum acceptable rating for collateral.

Corriere della Sera said Ghizzoni, in his Frankfurt meetings, would also complain about a decision by the European Bank Authority to force the region's lenders to mark-to-market their sovereign bond holdings -- a move which Italian banks say has penalised them compared to north European competitors.

UniCredit has 40 billion euros of Italian government bonds.

($1 = 0.739 Euros)

