UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall on OPEC output increase, rising U.S. crude stocks
* OPEC's May oil output rises by 336,000 bpd to 32.14 mln bpd
Nov 16 (IFR) - Gazprom, the Russian oil and gas firm, has issued guidance level for a planned dual-tranche US dollar deal, according to a source.
Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has set initial guidance at 5.125% area for the shorter 4.5-year tranche, maturing May 2016. The initial guidance for the longer 9-year tranche, maturing January 2021, has been set at 6.125%.
The deal will be a Reg S/144a transaction, led by BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. Metropol is the co-manager. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic)
* OPEC's May oil output rises by 336,000 bpd to 32.14 mln bpd
ULAANBAATAR, June 14 Mongolia's coal export earnings surged nearly fivefold in the first five months of the year, according to official data, with the country taking advantage of sanctions on North Korea to boost deliveries to China, its major customer.