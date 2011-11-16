Nov 16 (IFR) - Gazprom, the Russian oil and gas firm, has issued guidance level for a planned dual-tranche US dollar deal, according to a source.

Gazprom, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has set initial guidance at 5.125% area for the shorter 4.5-year tranche, maturing May 2016. The initial guidance for the longer 9-year tranche, maturing January 2021, has been set at 6.125%.

The deal will be a Reg S/144a transaction, led by BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. Metropol is the co-manager. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic)