BRUSSELS Nov 16 Western Digital is set to win EU regulatory appproval to acquire Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive business after agreeing to sell some operations to alleviate competition concerns, two persons familiar with the case said on Wednesday.

"It will be a conditional clearance. Western Digital is making fairly sizeable divestitures," said one person, declining to provide details because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The European Commission is likely to approve the deal next week, seven days before its scheduled Nov. 30 deadline for a decision, the people said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)