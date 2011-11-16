BRUSSELS Nov 16 Western Digital
is set to win EU regulatory appproval to acquire Hitachi Ltd's
hard disk drive business after agreeing to sell some
operations to alleviate competition concerns, two persons
familiar with the case said on Wednesday.
"It will be a conditional clearance. Western Digital is
making fairly sizeable divestitures," said one person, declining
to provide details because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The European Commission is likely to approve the deal next
week, seven days before its scheduled Nov. 30 deadline for a
decision, the people said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)