LONDON Nov 16 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a tender to buy sweet crude for loading in the first half of January, a trade source said on Wednesday.

The buyer was seeking a combination of Nigerian and Angolan grades but would also accept some Mediterranean crude grades, the trader said, citing the tender document.

The first part of the tender was due to close on Nov. 21 and the second part on Nov. 22.

In the last tender, BPCL bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian Agbami crude for December loading. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)