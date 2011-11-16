LONDON Nov 16 India's Bharat Petroleum
Corp has issued a tender to buy sweet crude for
loading in the first half of January, a trade source said on
Wednesday.
The buyer was seeking a combination of Nigerian and Angolan
grades but would also accept some Mediterranean crude grades,
the trader said, citing the tender document.
The first part of the tender was due to close on Nov. 21 and
the second part on Nov. 22.
In the last tender, BPCL bought 1 million barrels of
Nigerian Agbami crude for December loading.
