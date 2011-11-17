UPDATE 3-Silent on probe reports, China's Anbang says chairman steps aside
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DEFICIT
Polish central bank chief Marek Belka expects Prime Minister Tusk to lay out reforms on Friday aimed at curbing the budget deficit to 3 percent of the gross domestic product in 2012, he told Polish public television.
MINUTES
Poland's central bank will release the minutes from the November meeting. The bank left interest rates unchanged in November. (1300)
INTERVENTIONS
Poland's central bank may have spent around one billion euros on its two currency interventions in September to boost the zloty, according to calculations by Parkiet based on the bank's newly released data.
ZLOTY
Poland's state-owned BGK bank sold dollars on the spot market in exchange for zlotys in the second such move on Wednesday, three Warsaw-based foreign exchange dealers said.
WORLD BANK
Economic growth in central and eastern Europe will slow to 2.1 percent next year from 3.0 percent in 2011 as the region continues to catch up with the richer members of the European Union, the World Bank said.
