BRUSSELS Nov 16 ExxonMobil will have to start shutting down its Antwerp refinery in Belgium on Friday if it does not reach an agreement with workers over pay, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We have had discussions with the unions and so far they have been unsuccessful. We will have to start shutting down from November 18," said an Exxon spokesman in Belgium by telephone. The strike is set to officially begin on Nov. 23, he added.

The refinery has a capacity to process 320,000 barrels per day of crude oil, Exxon said. (Reporting by Phil Blenkinsop, writing by Emma Farge; Editing by William Hardy)