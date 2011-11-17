MILAN Nov 17 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Prime Minister Mario Monti is expected to outline austerity
measures aimed at restoring confidence in Italy's strained
public finances on Thursday when he goes before the senate to
seek a vote of confidence in his new government.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank has handed deputy chief executive Marco Morelli the
powers of CEO after Corrado Passera left the position due to his
appointment as industry and infrastructure minister in Italy's
new government.
Consultations between the bank's chairman and major
shareholders are under way to find a permanent successor for
Passera and a choice could be taken by Saturday, Il Sole 24 Ore
said citing sources close to shareholders.
Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao is a
possible external candidate to become Intesa CEO, who is rated
highly by Intesa's Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli,
Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.
Passera has recommended the bank choose an internal
candidate to succeed him such as Morelli, managing director
Gaetano Micciche or finance director Carlo Messina, Corriere
della Sera said in an unsourced item.
* Finanza&Mercati cited the names of former Intesa managing
director Pietro Modiano and former UBI Banca top
manager Giampiero Auletta Armenise.
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC, the U.S. automaker majority-owned by
Fiat, will invest $1.7 billion to develop and build the next
generation of its Jeep sport-utility vehicle to debut in 2013.
Fiat is ready to invest 500 million euros in its Grugliasco
plant, near Turin, to produce a small Maserati model after a
deal with trade unions, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing a union
official.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Italy's largest insurer will be cleared in the first half of
2012 to operate in the non-life sector in China's Guandong
region where it already offers life policies, Il Sole 24 Ore
said citing a Generali official.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Mediobanca and other members of the underwriting consortium
could end up with 5-10 percent of the rights not taken up in
BPM's rights issue, Il Giornale said in an unsourced report.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's communication regulator should decide on Thursday
termination tariffs for mobile operators, a key issue for the
sector, MF said in unsourced report
* FINMECCANICA
Kepler cut its price target on the defence and aerospace
company's shares to 3 euros, from 4.2 euros.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
BENETTON
The clothing group withdraw an advertisement using an image
of Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the mouth after the Vatican
protested on Wednesday's the firm's latest shock campaign.
ASCOPIAVE
The regional utility's core earnings in the first nine
months rose 36 percent to 70.5 million euros while net profits
fell 19 percent to 19.5 million euros due to the energy tax
introduced bt the government as part of austerity measures.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................