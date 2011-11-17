PARIS Nov 17 French power workers cut 5,000 megawatts (MW) in electricity output capacity, including 4,000 MW in nuclear energy in a strike to demand higher wages, the CGT union said on Thursday.

The CGT was unable to say how many workers had downed tools.

Strikes in the French power sector on Oct. 11 and Sept. 22 did not lead to cuts in electricity output capacity and the number of workers downing tools was marginal. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)