COPENHAGEN Nov 17 Existing shareholders in Danish shipping company Torm have not guaranteed a planned rights issue of up to $300 million, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Torm announced earlier on Thursday that it was in talks with its banks to reschedule its debt in a solution that would include a rights issue bigger than an earlier planned capital raising of $100 million.

"We believe existing shareholders will tag along, but there is no guarantee of that," Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in a conference call on the group's third-quarter results. (Reporting by John Acher)