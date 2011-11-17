UPDATE 1-Hynix joins last-minute bid for Toshiba chips - sources
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
FRANKFURT Nov 17 Raiffeisen Bank International parent RZB group will need more than 1.9 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in extra capital to reach the 9 percent core capital target demanded by European banking regulators to fortify lenders against a financial downturn, RBI's chief executive said on Thursday.
"The final figure you will hear next week when we have our third-quarter conference. It will be over and above 1.9 billion euros," Herbert Stepic told reporters on the margins of a financial conference, declining further comment on the amount or third-quarter results.
The 1.9 billion figure was based on second-quarter results.
Stepic said he stood by plans to sell RBI shares within the next year if conditions would favour the move, but he noted conditions were not favourable now.
($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Michael Shields)
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
TOKYO, June 14 Japan's government is assembling a Japan-South Korea-U.S. consortium in a last-minute bid for Toshiba Corp's prized semiconductor business, countering a $20 billion offer from U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd , the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.