* Asset class still offers value

* Positive on Brazil front-end rates and Asian currencies

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - One of the most influential fund managers in emerging market debt believes the asset class continues to offer value, arguing that investors can still reap good returns from a wide range of instruments despite the global financial crisis.

Michael Gomez, co-head of the emerging market portfolio management team at Pimco, says that with central banks in the western world continuing to hold rates low, investments in the emerging markets are an attractive alternative to developed markets from a spread, coupon and yield point of view.

He also says the asset class is much more robust than in the past, though he stresses that investors need to actively manage risk between different emerging countries and markets.

While acknowledging that the crisis in Europe will shape the developing world's fortunes in the short-to-medium term, he believes the secular story for emerging markets is sound.

"If we take the collapse of Lehman Brothers as a starting point, emerging markets sovereign credits have received roughly net 120 ratings upgrades, the latest example being S&P's upgrade of Brazil this week to BBB. Developed markets sovereigns have received roughly net 70 downgrades. Therefore the multi-secular ratings convergence continues to hold and that trend is intact," he says.

The asset class's stronger fundamentals are reflected through the performance of JP Morgan's EMBI Global index, which is up 6% year-to-date and is comparable with the pre-crisis era.

"Putting aside the move in US treasuries, we note that the absolute compensation in yield for holding the basket of countries in the EMBI Global, whose creditworthiness has improved markedly, is comparable to five years ago," he says.

Gomez is hesitant to say that returns should be even higher than five years ago, given the improvement in fundamentals, but believes the asset class still offers value.

"The yield, carry and spread relative to fundamentals give investors a nice coupon stream for a set of risks that are reasonable to underwrite," he says.

"This is an asset class," he adds, "in simplest terms that is a BBB- rated 10-year bond that pays 6% or trades at 400bp over US Treasuries. That doesn't look unattractive."

However, there are big differences even between similarly rated credits within the asset class. "Investors must therefore actively manage their risk," he says.

Great strides

The asset class has made great strides in recent years, which means that investors are no longer dependent on external sovereign debt to make their returns. Local currency credit, FX, rates and hard currency corporate debt all have their merits.

"Opportunities to express a sophisticated view in the asset class are much more robust than five years ago," says Gomez. "It's a very powerful asset class to help investors achieve success."

He thinks, for example, there are good prospects in Brazil. "Brazil local debt looks mispriced compared with developed world debt. As an investor you may get a higher level of nominal compensation to lend money to Brazil onshore in reals than you do to Portugal in euros. Yet Brazil is a strong investment-grade credit and Portugal has had one line of multilateral assistance and may need another."

One trade Gomez likes is the front end of Brazil's local rates curve. With some of the highest nominal and real rates in the world, Brazil local markets compensate an investor substantially more for inflation and currency risk than developed markets.

"Brazilian two-year interest rate swap levels have fallen from 12.75% to 10.25% over a 12-week period of global economic instability. That's a 250bp rally."

One of the reasons why Gomez likes the front end of the curve is because it is less vulnerable to technical shifts in the market.

"It is critical to think of positions that have anchors. On interest rates, for example, going out to five years is a reasonable proposition if the country fundamentals are sound. These markets are subject to technical shifts so the closer you are to the front end rate, the more anchored you are around that policy rate. It means your position is more robust in the face of shocks," he says.

That's why investing in FX can be more precarious - there are fewer natural policy anchors. While a depreciating currency may be a sign that a country's economy is weak, it may also be what is needed to get exports and growth going again.

As far as currencies go, Gomez believes the best opportunities are in Asia, given the strong fundamentals. The renminbi, for example, is the second best performing currency in the world this year, outperforming the US dollar by 4% this year. It was also the best performing currency against the dollar in August.

Knowing how to trade local currency markets has proven tricky for investors this year. Local currency bond prices plunged in September, primarily as investors sold the currency rather than the underlying credit, turning a positive return for the year in the asset class into a negative.

"Currencies are the first release valve during times of market stress. After that, investors have to take a differentiated view on the underlying credits. Different countries have different macroeconomic conditions so will manage their currencies in different ways," says Gomez, who adds that at Pimco local markets account for 50% of the firm's total emerging markets business compared with 5% five years ago.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)