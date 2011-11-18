BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
MADRID Nov 18 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
The association of British Insurers is preparing to launch a complaint against Santander over its treatment of junior bondholders in an exchange offer launched this week, British newspaper The Telegraph said on Friday, without citing a source.
On Wednesday, Santander said it was offering investors the chance to exchange 6.8 billion euros ($9.189 billion)of subordinated debt into new senior notes.
