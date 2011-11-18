BRUSSELS Nov 18 Belgian luxury bra and knickers maker Van de Velde expects softer growth in 2011 as the maker of brands like PrimaDonna, Sarda and Marie Jo saw sales slip over the autumn period.

Stripping out the contribution of its two recent acquisitions, U.S. lingerie chain Intimacy and Britain's Rigby & Peller, it expects full-year core profit and turnover growth of around 1.5 percent, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

That compares with 7.3 percent organic turnover growth for 2010.

It expects turnover in the first half of 2012 to be broadly stable when held against the same period in 2011. At that time turnover grew by 9 percent to just over 86 million euros.

(Reporting By Ben Deighton)