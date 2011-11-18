FRANKFURT Nov 18 Kuwait could invest in the European Union's expanded EFSF rescue fund, although it will depend on the conditions of investing, which are not yet clear, the president of the Kuwait Investment Office said on Friday.

"It depends on the criteria," Eid Al-Rayyes Al-Rasheedi, who heads the sovereign wealth fund's London office, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Patrick Graham)