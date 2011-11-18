LONDON Nov 17 Fears that governments will
raid the savings of citizens to reduce debt burdens are driving
investors to take greater risks with their money to outpace
erosion of their wealth, leaving them more exposed to losses in
the financial crisis.
Interest rates kept below inflation in developed economies
are a common method for governments to reduce debt burdens,
known to economists as a form of 'financial repression'.
By allowing the value of money to erode, they help out
debtors, including themselves as sovereign borrowers, reducing
the size of the debts without the need to impose harsh fiscal
measures like tax increases.
"It's the feckless effectively being bailed out by the
prudent," said Rob Burgeman, a divisional director at investment
manager Brewin Dolphin, who sits on the asset allocation
committee.
Money managers are thus faced with a dilemma. Their clients
are willingly putting their nest eggs at greater risk in an
attempt to outrun the governments that are effectively
plundering their savings.
So they are investing, albeit reluctantly, in riskier assets
such as stocks in the hope of preserving value against
inflation, and the seriousness of the financial crisis means
these riskier investments are riskier than ever.
"The challenge at the moment is how to navigate portfolios
with on the one hand a long term view that there's a lot of
financial repression and you don't want to have your pocket
picked," said Myles Bradshaw, London-based portfolio manager at
PIMCO.
"And on the other hand (there is) a lot of short term risk
that the policy response in Europe continues to be insufficient
so you are focused not on the return on your capital, but the
return of your capital".
Consumer price inflation in the UK stands at 5 per cent,
having reached a three-year high of 5.2 percent in September.
Interest rates are at a record low 0.5 percent.
While equities are widely regarded as an effective hedge
against inflation, they have trended lower in recent months, and
remain volatile.
Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, the VIX index,
which measured market volatility, is currently at around 34,
twice as high as where it started the year, though still well
below the peaks above 80 reached during the 2008 crisis.
The conundrum has led to a sense of exasperation among both
institutional investors and the retail clients of investment
houses, fund managers say.
Richard Marwood, portfolio manager at AXA Investment
Managers, said individual savers were moving further into
equities, sometimes for the fist time ever, while pension
schemes were also looking at their allocations.
"I was meeting a (pension) scheme yesterday and they were
expressing the same kind of dilemma as to what they can do. The
bond market is looking expensive. Cash is definitely losing
value in real terms but the equity market is so volatile. It's
just not easy," he said.
Brewin Dolphin's Burgeman says financial advisers are now
spending more time warning their clients about the greater risk
of losing their money if they act too aggressively in their
quest to outpace inflation.
"We joke about having to hose potential clients down with
flame retardant - you have to manage that sense of expectation
you could see 1,000 points knocked off the market," he said.
Some in the investment industry believe financial repression
is likely to be shortlived, however, as the current crisis poses
a greater risk of deflation than persistent inflation.
Gervais Williams, a fund manager at MAM Funds said banks
shoring up their capital reserves to protect against the
European debt storm translates into less money lent to
businesses, which puts the brakes on economic growth.
"Even orderly winding down of balance sheets and repayment
of debt is deflationary. The reason we're seeing such little
(economic) growth is because the banks' balance sheets are being
reduced and we're not seeing much lending going on," he said.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Andrew Callus)