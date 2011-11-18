* ENI's sale of 33.3 percent stake is a matter of time

LISBON, Nov 18 Italian oil company ENI remains committed to eventually selling its stake in Portuguese oil company Galp, Galp's chief executive said on Friday.

The Italian company holds a 33.3 percent stake in Galp, worth around 3 billion euros ($4 billion) at current market prices.

"Eni ... would have liked to control the whole of Galp. They concluded this was not going to be easy or possible so Eni is committed to selling its stake, in a tranquil way which does not destroy value," Chief Executive Manuel Ferreira de Oliveira told reporters.

"This will happen one day, don't know when or how, but it will happen," he added.

In April ENI said plans to sell its stake in Galp had been delayed due to the political crisis in Portugal. Since then elections have been held and a new centre-right government has taken office.

Last week Galp secured the sale of a 30 percent stake in its Brazilian subsidiary Petrogal Brasil to China's Sinopec for 3.5 billion euros to help fund its share of development costs for a number of deepwater oil finds.

"With this capital increase Petrogal Brasil is now valued at $17.5 billion ... we (Galp and Sinopec) will work together for many years to come," Manuel Ferreira de Oliveira said, in commenting on the deal.

MOZAMBIQUE GAS RESERVES MIGHT INCREASE

Galp's CEO also said that natural gas prospects set to be explored by his company in Mozambique were "world class" and the reserves might be much greater than what was initially estimated.

"Preliminary tests show that our part of the concession alone allows to supply the Portuguese market for 10 years. These are still only speculative figures, subject to a lot of uncertainty which can even be boosted by 50 percent," he said.

Last month Galp made a gas find offshore Mozambique which the company said on Thursday could contain 425 billion cubic metres of gas.

Galp has a 10 percent stake in Mozambique's offshore Area 4 licence block, co-owned with Eni, which has a 70 percent stake, South Korea's KOGAS and Mozambique state-owned energy company ENH. $1=0.740 euros) (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Greg Mahlich)