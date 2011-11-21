* UK footfall down 2.3 pct Aug to Oct
* West Midlands the worst region, South East the best
LONDON, Nov 21 UK shopper numbers between
August and October fell at the fastest rate since last
December's heavy snow, as cash-strapped Britons tightened their
purse strings, a survey said on Monday.
Industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium (BRC),
said footfall was down 2.3 percent over the three months
compared with the same period last year.
The hardest hit locations were the West Midlands, down 10.4
percent, Scotland, down 9 percent, and Northern Ireland, down
5.5 percent.
The South East, up 2.9 percent, Wales, up 1.8 percent, and
Greater London, down 0.1 percent, held up the best.
Britons have been feeling the pinch as disposable incomes
are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures, and as they worry about a stagnant housing
market, job security, a fragile economic recovery and the euro
zone debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MH1WU]
"Consumer confidence remains weak with households’ budgets
caught between soaring utility and fuel bills and low wage
growth. This toxic mix has left people with less money to spend
this Christmas than last and that’s stopping people shopping,"
said BRC director general Stephen Robertson.
The BRC also said the national town centre vacancy rate was
11.1 percent in October.
