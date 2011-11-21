* UK footfall down 2.3 pct Aug to Oct

* West Midlands the worst region, South East the best

LONDON, Nov 21 UK shopper numbers between August and October fell at the fastest rate since last December's heavy snow, as cash-strapped Britons tightened their purse strings, a survey said on Monday.

Industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said footfall was down 2.3 percent over the three months compared with the same period last year.

The hardest hit locations were the West Midlands, down 10.4 percent, Scotland, down 9 percent, and Northern Ireland, down 5.5 percent.

The South East, up 2.9 percent, Wales, up 1.8 percent, and Greater London, down 0.1 percent, held up the best.

Britons have been feeling the pinch as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, and as they worry about a stagnant housing market, job security, a fragile economic recovery and the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MH1WU]

"Consumer confidence remains weak with households’ budgets caught between soaring utility and fuel bills and low wage growth. This toxic mix has left people with less money to spend this Christmas than last and that’s stopping people shopping," said BRC director general Stephen Robertson.

The BRC also said the national town centre vacancy rate was 11.1 percent in October.

