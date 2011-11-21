Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

MOODY'S

Poland's structural reform plan presented last week is positive for the country's creditworthiness, as it is aimed at consolidating public finances and boosting potential growth, rating agency Moody's Investors Service said in a report.

OUTPUT AND PPI DATA

Poland's statistics office will publish October industrial output and producer prices data. (1300)

NEW GOVERNMENT

The new government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Saturday after he vowed to push through tough reforms to shield the economy from the euro zone crisis.

Tusk vowed on Friday to raise the retirement age and slash tax and pension privileges to reduce debt and shield the European Union's largest eastern economy from the euro zone crisis.

ZLOTY

The current zloty exchange rate versus the euro at 4.3-4.4 is not at "the worst possible" level, Miroslaw Gronicki, an adviser to Poland's central bank governor was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily on Monday.

