FRANKFURT Nov 19 Adidas, the
world's second-largest maker of sports apparel, expects its
revenues and profits to grow further next year despite the euro
zone debt crisis, its chief executive said in an interview with
a German newspaper.
"We will continue to grow further - at a mid to high
single-digit rate in terms of sales (and) by 10 to 15 percent in
terms of earnings," according to a Saturday prerelease of Welt
am Sonntag's interview with Chief Executive Herbert Hainer.
Adidas on Nov. 3 lifted its 2011 sales outlook on strong
demand for its sporting goods in emerging markets and as it
expands its high margin brand-name stores.
In his interview with Welt am Sonntag, Hainer said his
confidence stemmed from growth of all the group's brands
worldwide, be it Adidas, Reebok or the golfing brand TaylorMade.
He said the group's outlook for 2012 had already factored in
the turbulence in Europe.
"I do not believe the euro will disappear and the euro zone
will breakup. The politicians will do everything in order to
keep the euro zone," he said.
"Still it was important to show that Greece's membership in
the euro zone is not one cast in stone. That the possibility of
a state insolvency had been expressed is something that
nevertheless promotes clarity," he said.
