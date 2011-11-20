BRIEF-Garda Diversified Property Fund to acquire industrial facility
* The property will be acquired for $19 million, representing an initial yield of 7.4%
LONDON Nov 20
The Sunday Times
STAGECOACH FOUNDER PLANS BID FOR EDINBURGH AIRPORT
Brian Souter, founder of transport group Stagecoach, is planning to bid for Ferrovial-owned BAA's Edinburgh airport, but faces competition from rivals including 3i and Carlyle.
The Sunday Telegraph
TOMKINS TO SELL TYRE DIVISION
British engineering firm Tomkins has approached private equity firms about a sale of its tyre technology business, a supplier to car makers including General Motors, Nissan and Fiat, for up to 550 million pounds ($868.4 million).
FACEBOOK COULD FLOAT EARLY NEXT YEAR, INVESTOR SAYS
Social networking site Facebook is likely to launch an initial public offering in the first half of next year, Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a Facebook investor, says in an interview.
NEW REGULATIONS COST UK FINANCE FIRMS 1.4 BLN STG
Regulations introduced in the past year will cost the British financial services industry 1.4 billion pounds annually, according to a study by wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown . ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan)
