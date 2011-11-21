Nov 21 Russian fertiliser maker Acron said on Monday it has reached a settlement with Norway's Yara under which a subsidiary of the Russian firm will raise its Acron stake by 3.7 percent to 12.4 percent.

Under the terms of the agreement, Acron's Granit subsidiary will grant its 51 percent stake in the Nordic Rus holding it operates with Yara in exchange for the stake.

Acron's Granit will also raise its stake in a separate entity, Dorogobuzh, to 24.3 percent to 12.5 percent as part of the deal. Dorogobuzh is one of Acron's production facilities in Russia's Smolensk region.

"Acron did not announce the buyer of the (Nordic Rus) stake, we don't know who bought it," Renaissance Capital's Mikhail Safin said.

The analyst said the 3.7 percent Acron stake Granit acquired is worth about $78 million.

The two companies have been in a long-running dispute over the Nordic Rus Holding, but Acron said that as a result of the agreement Stockholm arbitration proceedings on the matter have been terminated.

"Both sides are satisfied that, after several years of arbitration proceedings, we have managed to achieve the necessary level of mutual understanding to find a compromise and settle the Nordic Rus Holding dispute," Acron Chairman Alexander Popov said in a statement.

Nordic Rus Holding was founded in 1997 by Acron and Norsk Hydro, with the Norwegian firm holding a 49 percent stake.

Norsk Hydro then spun off its fertiliser operations to form Yara in 2004. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; editing by Megan Davies)