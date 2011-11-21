LISBON Nov 21 Shares in Millennium bcp surged more than 30 percent on Monday in what traders said was caused by institutional investors buying the stock after it slumped in recent weeks.

"This is institutional investors taking on big positions," said Juan Dieste, a trader at the Orey Financial brokerage. He added that there were rumours that Angolan investors were boosting their stake in Millennium.

At 0920 GMT, shares in the Portuguese bank were 26.8 percent higher at 0.1560 euros per share after rising to as much as 0.1680, in heavy volume. The Lisbon PSI20 stock index was down 0.15 percent.

A spokesman at Millennium said the bank did not comment on share movements.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Filipa Lima)