MADRID Nov 21 Spain's Telefonica said it had signed an agreement with peer China Unicom to use each other's networks to expand their coverage.

The agreement furthers a pact signed between the two companies in 2009. The two companies have a combined 640 million customers worldwide.

Telefonica holds a 9.6 percent stake in China Unicom and the Chinese company has a 1.37 percent holding the Spanish operator. (Reporting by Nigel Davies)