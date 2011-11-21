LONDON Nov 21 The euro is entering its
"last days as we currently know it" investment bank Credit
Suisse said on Monday, forecasting Spanish and Italian yields
may briefly hit 9 percent and that France and Germany may strike
a 'momentous' fiscal unity deal.
The lack of a credible roadmap towards closer fiscal and
political union has undermined investors' confidence in euro
zone sovereign bonds and drastic action is required to prevent
every bond market in the region from being frozen shut, the bank
said in a research note from its strategy team.
"In short, the fate of the euro is about to be decided," the
note said while emphasising that a break-up of the single
currency was still not very likely.
"We suspect this spells the death of 'muddle-through' as
market pressures effectively force France and Germany to strike
a momentous deal on fiscal union much sooner than currently
seems possible."
Only in the event of such a deal would the European Central
Bank give in to pressure to step up its buying of troubled euro
zone government debt to prevent a systemic crisis, the bank
said.
The European Commission is expected to propose on Wednesday
much tighter control of euro zone countries' budgets and closer
economic monitoring which, if proven to work, could lead in a
few years to some form of common euro zone bond
Credit Suisse said this could spark a debate on fiscal union
which would then gather pace, giving short-term relief to
markets, but ultimately the political wrangling would exacerbate
market turmoil.
"Pressure on Italian and Spanish bond yields may get quite a
lot worse even as their new governments start to deliver reforms
-- 10-year yields spiking above 9 percent for a short period is
not something one could rule out."
"For that matter, it's quite possible that we will see
French yields above 5 percent, and even Bund yields rise during
this critical fiscal union debate."
(Reporting by William James; Edited by Jeremy Gaunt and Patrick
Graham)