Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Q3 GROWTH
Poland's economy likely expanded by between 3.7 percent and
4 percent in the third quarter, Digitalisation and
Administration Minister Michal Boni estimated on Tuesday.
DISABILITY INSURANCE
Poland plans to revamp its disability insurance system by
calculating payouts value on the basis of accumulated fees,
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski
as saying.
MILLENNIUM BCP
Three Chinese banks are looking into buying stake in
Portugal's largest bank, Millennium bcp, which is also
in the process of selling its Polish arm, Bank Millennium
, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes Portuguese media as
saying.
GOVERNMENT SITTING
Poland's new government holds its first sitting at 1000 GMT
and is expected to discuss rising excise tax on cigarettes and
fuel, among others.
Rzeczpospolita daily also says Poland's junior coalition
partner, the agrarian Peasants' Part (PSL), would want to see
fewer farmers paying health contributions than proposed by Prime
Minister Donald Tusk, adding this would also be discussed at the
sitting.
RWE
Warsaw electricity network manager RWE Stoen Operator, a
subsidiary of the German group RWE, plans to spend
1.095 billion zlotys ($331.2 million) on long-term investments
in Warsaw by 2015, Parkiet daily reports on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.3064 Polish zlotys)
RATING
Ratings agencies took a positive view on Monday of
structural reform plans announced by Poland's newly reelected
government, though they warned there were risks to the latest
efforts to rein in the welfare state.
KGHM FALL
Shares in Poland's KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper
producer, fell on Monday as investors braced for higher taxes on
copper and silver extraction, a measure that is to yield 2
billion zlotys ($612 million) for government coffers.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX