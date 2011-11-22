MILAN Nov 22 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

INTESA SANPAOLO

A decision on the successor to Corrado Passera as chief executive of the bank will require a few more days but nonetheless will be done rapidly, the chairman of one of the bank's foundation shareholders said on Monday.

Intesa's banking foundation shareholders favour an internal candidate while Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli has been looking outside the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FINMECCANICA

The group's chief executive Giuseppe Orsi has asked the head of Finmeccanica's Selex Sistemi Integrati unit to step down, Il Sole 24 Ore said quoting a letter Orsi sent to Marina Grossi. She is refusing to resign, the paper added.

The board of Selex Sistemi Integrati has not asked for the resignation of its CEO, industry sources said on Monday. Sources told Reuters on Saturday three people had been arrested in a corruption case revolving around air traffic control services company ENAV and involving Selex.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, the smallest U.S. automaker, replaced the head of Fiat in North America after the Italian brand fell far short of sales forecasts in the first year of its return to the American market.

India's Premier is close to signing a commercial agreement sourcing to Fiat 6,000 to 8,000 units of a 1.3 litre multijet diesel engine for its compact sports utility vehicle Rio, The Economic Times reported. link.reuters.com/fap25s

India's Maruti Suzuki is in advanced talks with Fiat to source diesel engines to boost its production and expects to receive supplies starting in January, Chairman R.C. Bhargava said.

A2A

Edison's Italian shareholders have asked Italian market regulator Consob on Monday that a possible bid on Edison's minorities, if necessary, should be launched at the average price of the last 12 months, regional utility A2A said on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The bank said on Monday it approved the restructuring of convertible notes to allow it to make early repayment of government-backed Tremonti bonds before the end of 2012.

The bank is hiring adviser Egon Zendher to help it search for a new chief executive with a decision possibly expected by mid-December, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without citing sources.

* Giampiero Maioili, general director of Cariparma Lazard Italia's Carlo Salvatori and Pietro Modiano of Intesa Sanpaolo are tipped by sources inside the bank as possible chief executives, MF said on Tuesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)