RIGA Nov 21 Latvia's bank sector supervisor said on Monday it had suspended the operations of Latvijas Krajbanka, whose parent in neighbouring Baltic state Lithuania was nationalised last week amid allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the Latvian FKTK supervisor said it had found a lack of funds at Krajbanka, which is the 10th largest bank by assets and the sixth-largest deposit taker. It said it had informed the office of the general prosecutor about the shortfall of funds.

The Lithuanian government last week took over Snoras Bank, which owned 68 percent of Krajbanka. The government said it had found a hole in Snoras's assets worth about 300 million euros ($404 million). Prosecutors in that country are also investigating. Snoras's former owners have denied any wrongdoing and threatened legal action against the government. ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh, writing by Patrick Lannin in Stockholm)