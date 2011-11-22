LONDON Nov 22 Europe's second biggest
tour operator Thomas Cook said on Tuesday it had entered
fresh talks with its banks over the terms of its borrowing
following a further deterioration in its trading and cash
position.
Thomas Cook, which issued a string of profit warnings
leading to the departure of its chief executive in August, had
struck a deal with its banks in October to relax the terms of
its lending but has asked them to consider a further amendment
after trading continued to decline.
"The company is in discussions with its principal lending
banks with regards to its facilities during the seasonal low
period of cash in the business," Thomas Cook said.
"While the company currently remains in compliance with its
financing covenants, it also intends to seek agreement from its
lending banks to adjustments that will improve its resilience if
trading conditions remain difficult."
Thomas Cook said it would delay publication of its full-year
results, originally due on Thursday, until the discussions are
concluded. It said it expected its full-year operating profit to
be in line with previous guidance.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)