OSLO Nov 22 Norway's energy ministry on Tuesday began a formal process to open the central Barents Sea for oil and gas exploration in the wake of this year's treaty with Russia dividing the sea into two economic zones.

"If we succeed with our effort, it will lay the foundation for a new era in the high north," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe said as he unveiled a proposal to assess how oil and gas activity would affect an offshore area the size of Denmark.

The ministry called it "the starting shot" for a study process requiring about 18 months before parliament may consider opening the Russian boundary zone for oil and gas exploration.

Moe set a deadline of February 29, 2012, for oil companies, environmental groups and other interested parties to comment on his proposed impact assessment program.

The assessment itself, once approved, would take an additional 15 months.

The designated zone abuts the north-south sea boundary with Russia that took effect on July 7 after 40 years of dispute, and extends north to just above 74 degrees latitude.

Moe said he hoped for "engagement and invovement" in the process but indicated a desire to move quickly.

"Hydrocarbons have been proved east and west of the previously disputed area," the ministry said in a statement. "This gives hope that there may also be hydrocarbons in the area that lies west of the delimitation line." (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)