OSLO Nov 22 Norway's energy ministry on
Tuesday began a formal process to open the central Barents Sea
for oil and gas exploration in the wake of this year's treaty
with Russia dividing the sea into two economic zones.
"If we succeed with our effort, it will lay the foundation
for a new era in the high north," Minister of Petroleum and
Energy Ola Borten Moe said as he unveiled a proposal to assess
how oil and gas activity would affect an offshore area the size
of Denmark.
The ministry called it "the starting shot" for a study
process requiring about 18 months before parliament may consider
opening the Russian boundary zone for oil and gas exploration.
Moe set a deadline of February 29, 2012, for oil companies,
environmental groups and other interested parties to comment on
his proposed impact assessment program.
The assessment itself, once approved, would take an
additional 15 months.
The designated zone abuts the north-south sea boundary with
Russia that took effect on July 7 after 40 years of dispute, and
extends north to just above 74 degrees latitude.
Moe said he hoped for "engagement and invovement" in the
process but indicated a desire to move quickly.
"Hydrocarbons have been proved east and west of the
previously disputed area," the ministry said in a statement.
"This gives hope that there may also be hydrocarbons in the area
that lies west of the delimitation line."
