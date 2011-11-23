* Underlying operating profit 1.09 bln stg, in line with
forecasts
* Underlying margin improves by 20 basis points
LONDON Nov 23 Compass Group, the
world's biggest caterer, on Wednesday reported a 9 percent rise
in full year underlying operating profit, in line with
expectations, benefiting from improved margins and growth
through acquisitions.
The company, which provides meals for office workers,
members of the armed forces and schoolchildren across the world,
made an operating profit of 1.09 billion pounds ($1.7 billion),
up 9 percent and in line with the average forecast, according to
a company-supplied poll of 12 analysts.
Compass, which also provides catering services at major
sporting events and entertainment venues such as the O2 Arena
and Stamford Bridge in London, said revenue increased by almost
10 percent including organic revenue growth of over 5 percent.
"Our relentless focus on efficiency has continued and
excluding the impact of Japan and restructuring costs, we have
increased the underlying margin by 20 basis points," Chief
Executive Richard Cousins said in a statement.
The group, which serves around 4 billion meals each year in
over 50 countries, also announced the appointment of Dominic
Blakemore as finance director and Gary Green and Andy Martin as
chief operating officers.
Shares in Compass, which have outperformed the FTSE 100
by 10 percent since the start of the year, closed on
Tuesday at 560 pence, valuing the business at 10.6 billion
pounds.
French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said in
November emerging markets and a recent acquisition in Brazil
should underpin earnings growth in 2011-12 and it was ready to
cut costs in response to depressed developed economies.
($1 = 0.6391 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Kate Holton)